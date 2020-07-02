'From the side it’s a different story': Gigi Hadid credits 'baggy' clothes with concealing pregnancy bump

The video might have been discussing issues around the Black Lives Matter movement, but the comments were all about another matter entirely: Gigi Hadid's baby bump.

The supermodel, who has Palestinian and Dutch heritage, hosted an Instagram Live with activist and chef Sophia Roe last week, in which the two chatted about everything from racial equality to injustices in history and how they are taught in US schools.

However, the ensuing comments were dominated with observations about the 25-year-old's appearance, questioning why she didn't appear to be showing a noticeable pregnancy bump.

Hadid, who is expecting her first child with singer Zayn Malik, is due to give birth in the autumn, with her mother earlier revealing her due date is in September.

The model assured fans that she was progressing well in her pregnancy, despite not posting shots directly of her stomach.

“How do you not have a tummy?” one viewer commented. “I’m four months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge. You look great though!”

Hadid credited loose clothing with helping keep her changing shape under wraps.

“This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story!" she joked. "Wishing you the best!”

The model confirmed her pregnancy to talk show host Jimmy Fallon in May, telling the TV personality the couple were “extremely happy and excited”.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support," she said.

Hadid and Malik, 27, have been in an on/off relationship since 2015. They broke up for a period in 2018, but it was confirmed they were back together in December 2019.

The model last commented on her pregnancy at the end of May during an Instagram Live for Maybelline.

"People think I do fillers on my face, and that's why my face is round – I've had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo," Hadid told make-up artist Erin Parsons.

"I'm happy with the natural process of the world."

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)