Eid Al Fitr 2021: Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to have three-day fireworks extravaganza

Abu Dhabi residents can expect a glittering spectacle to mark the beginning of Eid.

Yas Island has teamed up with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to mark the occasion with a series of spectacular firework displays.

Starting from the first day of Eid Al Fitr, and taking place over three nights, there will be a pyrotechnics show lighting up the sky.

The fireworks, which will be set off from the Yas Bay waterfront for the first time, will start at 9pm and continue for five minutes on all three days.

However, at the moment gatherings are not permitted as part of Yas Island’s precautionary measures against Covid-19.

So if you're unable to catch the fireworks from your residence or one of the nearby venues, you can always watch the display online. Yas Island will be livestreaming the event from its Instagram channel every night so that everyone can enjoy the show in complete safety.

This year, Eid Al Fitr is likely start on Thursday, May 13. However, an official decision will be announced on the 29th day of Ramadan, on Tuesday, May 11.

Either way, it looks like there will be a long weekend to look forward to. If you're searching for things to do over the Eid weekend, you can find some inspiration here.