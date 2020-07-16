Chrissy Teigen deletes 60,000 tweets over concern for family's safety after relentless trolling

Chrissy Teigen has deleted 60,000 tweets to "protect her family", after Twitter users and trolls tried to connect her past tweets to unsubstantiated claims of her links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The model and singer has been the subject of relentless trolling since social media claims suggested Teigen’s name was listed on a flight log for Epstein’s private plane. This claim has not been verified.

Some Twitter users have gone back through Teigen’s historic tweets in an attempt to find “secret messages” hidden in them that they allege could point to her involvement with the disgraced financier.

On July 14, comedian Chrissie Mayer tweeted stats from Teigen’s account, writing: “Some celebrities have been VERY busy since #GhislaineMaxwell was arrested. @chrissyteigen why did you delete over 28,000 tweets yesterday??!!"

The model responded, "I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot ******* STAND you ****** anymore and I'm worried for my family. Finding me talking about Toddlers and Tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of ******* operative."

When people then claimed she was being defensive, she said: “Everyone thinking I’m guilty because I’m defensive. You understand you are calling me a pedophile (sic), correct?”

Teigen has since set her Twitter profile to private and revealed she has blocked more than one million people who had been trolling her. “I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the 'just ignore them, they’re just trolls',” she said.

Following the arrest of Gislaine Maxwell, a Twitter user commented on Teigen's post, saying: "You're on the flight log. #GislaineMaxwell #EpsteinIsland," which prompted the star to say: "If we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this 'manifesto', I'd be a victim."

Chrissy Teigen has never been formally accused of having any involvement with the Jeffery Epstein scandal.

Actor Tom Hanks has also been the subject of unsubstantiated claims that he took Epstein's private plane to his island in the Caribbean, which Reuters deemed as false after its team of fact checkers combed through documents and flight records, which had no evidence of the actor's name ever appearing.

