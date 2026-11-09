Is the UAE's secondhand shopping app market getting too crowded?

Open any fashion-forward resident's phone in the UAE and, somewhere between the food delivery and ride-hailing apps, you will almost certainly find at least one second-hand shopping platform.

Possibly three. Scroll through a local fashion group on Instagram and the sponsored posts tell the same story: Lookalikes of the popular online marketplace Vinted, and hybrid models that blend digital browsing with in-person pop-ups.

The UAE's resale market, long dominated by WhatsApp and Facebook groups and the occasional flea market appearance, has become one of the region's most energetic corners of retail.

"The amount of companies that have thought that they're the first ones to think of this is a bit concerning," says resale enthusiast Randi Comrie, who has accounts across six or seven apps and counting, her favourite being Yalla BB.

The founders driving secondhand shopping culture

The boom is not in dispute, but its founders still believe there’s room for more.

"It's definitely become more competitive, but I think that's a sign of how much potential the market has," says Federica Bonnometti, founder of Revyn. When she first arrived in Dubai from Italy, resale felt fragmented and informal.

"Beautiful pieces were sitting unused in people's closets, while buyers were searching across Instagram, WhatsApp groups, Facebook communities and different platforms to find them," she says. "The supply was already there, and so was the demand. What was missing was a better way to connect the two."

Federica Bonnometti, founder of Revyn. Photo: Revyn Show caption: Federica Bonnometti, founder of Revyn. Photo: Revyn

That observation drove a wave of founders into the market around the same time. Roanne El Alaili launched &Again after nearly two decades in fashion, beauty and luxury, frustrated that the UAE's extraordinary collective wardrobe had no elegant way to recirculate. "We have incredible wardrobes, a huge appetite for fashion and so many hidden treasures waiting to be rediscovered," she says. "But buying and selling pre-loved still felt unnecessarily complicated and uninspiring."

In Sharjah, Jerome Viricel, a circular economy specialist with more than 25 years of international experience, co-founded Hiiba from a different starting point. The UAE's transient, fast-moving population struck him as an ideal test case for a platform built around giving and receiving. "Hiiba is built around a different behaviour: giving and adopting – no pricing, no negotiation, no 'marketplace stress'," he says. The free-to-claim model, backed by an Eco Rewards incentive system, is designed to make reuse feel less transactional and more habitual. "We wanted to build something that makes reuse feel normal and effortless.”

Is there room for more?

These are three different propositions, and that variety reflects how much territory the secondhand category actually covers. But for a consumer like Comrie, navigating the landscape requires effort, and she is not convinced that effort is shared equally.

"It does feel like every other week there's like a new secondhand app that's being launched," she says. "I do think that it diffuses customers rather than building any strong customer loyalty."

Roanna El Alaili, founder of &Again. Photo: &Again Show caption: Roanna El Alaili, founder of &Again. Photo: &Again

The fragmentation concern is one that the founders take seriously. "I don't think anyone has fully cracked the market yet, and that's what makes it so exciting," El Alaili says.

"We're still building a very young ecosystem, and every platform, vintage store and resale concept is approaching it from a different angle. Collectively, we're creating awareness, changing perceptions and helping second-hand become mainstream."

She also points to Europe, where resale has become embedded in everyday shopping habits, as a case study for how much potential there really is.

Bonnometti echoes that sentiment. "I still think we're at a very early stage," she says. "The UAE has an incredibly strong fashion market, a very international population and a huge amount of fashion already circulating in people's wardrobes. The opportunity is to create more places to buy and sell, and to make resale a more established part of the fashion economy."

‘Keeping useful things useful’

All three founders agree on where the real battle lies. "It's with the habit of always buying new," says El Alaili.

Bonnometti puts it the same way.

"For me, the real competition isn't necessarily another resale business. It's the mindset that buying new is always the default," she says.

Viricel adds: "We wish more people saw it less as 'secondhand shopping' and more as 'keeping useful things useful.'"

Shifting that perception is tough work, and the platforms with the best early results seem to be those adding physical touchpoints to their digital presence. Pop-ups and community events bring in consumers who would not naturally browse a resale app, and they build the kind of trust that is hard to establish through a screen alone. Comrie, who values the hybrid approach, says "giving people opportunity to test the waters a little bit in physical spaces is a nice bridge".

Randi Comrie runs an Instagram account about thrift shopping in the UAE. Photo: Randi Comrie Show caption: Randi Comrie runs an Instagram account about thrift shopping…

El Alaili, who often hosts pop-ups at Gooder in Alserkal Avenue, agrees. "Fashion is incredibly tactile and emotional," she says. "People love touching fabrics, trying things on, discovering unexpected pieces and connecting with others who share their style."

Physical expansion is on the roadmap for several of these platforms, even those that launched as digital-first. "I've always believed that the future of retail isn't purely digital or physical," El Alaili says. "It's a combination of both." Bonnometti talks about pop-ups and curated events as a complement to the platform, not a departure from it.

For now, the sector continues to grow, and founders continue to build a genuine second-hand culture in one of the world's most fashion-forward cities. "I believe the Middle East has the potential to create its own unique circular fashion ecosystem rather than simply replicating what's been done elsewhere," El Alaili says. "We're only scratching the surface."