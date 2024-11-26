Christmas gifts for children: Toys to put under the tree

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/19/christmas-dubai-affordable-meal/" target="_blank">Christmas</a> is around the corner and it’s never too early to start crossing things off your to-buy list. With an array of fun and interactive toys coming to the market, as well as the return of some classics that have been updated and reimagined, it’s a bumper year for gifts to suit children of all ages and interests. Here are 15 presents little ones will love. Children can play at being a shopkeeper with this market stall that can be adapted for them to sell whatever they choose. Ideal for encouraging interactive and creative play, the marketplace comes with a cash register and mini blackboards for writing down deals of the day. Play food not included. <i>For ages 2+; Dh299, www.virginmegastore.ae</i> This hard-wearing projector does double duty with storytelling and making bedtime more fun. It comes with three storybooks so children can read along with the pages that are projected on to the wall, or simply listen as the tale is read aloud. Once story time is over, it turns into a night light with a choice of five white noise sounds to aid falling asleep. Additional books available to buy separately. <i>For ages 3+; Dh190, www.amazon.ae</i> Combing simple tech with glow-in-the-dark fun, this string shooter is a classic reinvented and is already a viral hit on TikTok. The UV-lit dual motors power the glowing string to race at over 40mph. Moving an arm in wide, fluid motions creates colourful, illuminated shapes. Children (and adults!) will love to dance with it, making shapes in time to music. <i>For ages 8+; Dh257, www.amazon.ae</i> Want to fall out with your family after Christmas dinner? One way to do it is with Uno No Mercy. This latest (and cruellest!) version of the popular card game features new rules, tougher penalties and the dreaded pick-up-10 card. Caution: Little hands might not be big enough to hold all those cards they’ll be collecting, but that just adds to the fun. <i>For ages 7+; Dh59, www.mumzworld.com</i> The <i>Harry Potter</i> world gets shrunk down, not because of a dastardly spell, but thanks to this miniature version of the potions class at Hogwarts. Creative children can spend hours recreating the classroom, which comes with over 100 pieces from the floor to the furniture. It features detailed instructions and cute mini potion bottles which, once put together, can be displayed in the bedroom. <i>For ages 8+; Dh193, www.amazon.ae</i> For those with a future Tony Award-winner in their midst, this puppet theatre could be a creative outlet for amateur dramatics. At 123cm high, there’s room for two children inside to tie back the velvet curtains and put on imaginative plays and skits. There’s a clock on the front for show times and a chalkboard to write the name of the performance. Puppets sold separately. <i>For ages 5+; Dh435, www.firstcry.ae</i> This remote-control car not only races along the ground, but can climb walls and move along the ceiling too. It takes toy cars to the next level, and children will love driving their car up vertical surfaces and being amazed as it clings gecko-like above them. Charging requires using a USB port. <i>For ages 4+; Dh60, www.amazon.ae</i> The classic children’s toy gets a retro makeover for 2024. This sturdy favourite comes with 20 songs in the style of country, pop, kids classics and hip-hop. Plus, there’s mindful music for quiet times. <i>For ages 3+; Dh184, www.desertcart.com</i> Ideal for any age, from children up to adults, this oversized game involves laying out six buckets a short distance from each other and trying to get balls into an opponent’s buckets. The first person or team to successfully land a ball in all buckets is the winner. Ideal for the garden or beach, or inside on hot days, it comes with 12 buckets, four balls and a carry bag. <i>For ages 2+; Dh204, www.desertcart.ae</i> This has over 500 different challenges to choose from. It involves setting up the pieces then using the remaining Kanoodle pieces to solve the puzzle. It’s not as easy as it sounds. With puzzles in 2D and 3D mode, there are various difficulty levels, making it a toy that can grow with children. Plus, this newer version features a timer for going against the clock. <i>For ages 7+; Dh90, www.amazon.ae</i> This winter-fun set from Lego guides children through building an impressive three-storey ski centre which features a sports shop, cafe and working lift. Once completed, skiers and snowboarders can race down the slope, while the less sporty Lego figures can sip a hot chocolate in the cafe. <i>For ages 7+; Dh419, www.lego.me</i> The popular court game gets reduced in size to fit on a coffee table but retains all the highs and lows of the competitive sport. The pickle gets hit across the net until one player misses and the other scores. <i>For ages 4+; Dh149, www.noon.com</i> Popular YouTuber Mr Beast has launched a range of four monster mutants for Christmas. A special liquid is poured into the chamber before a mutant magically appears. When it’s ready, it can be removed from its chamber to do battle. Choices include Iconic Panther, Golden Panther, Stealth Panther and Metallic Panther. <i>For ages 5+; Dh89, www.amazon.ae</i> Children will love creating their own pizzas and running a pizzeria with this wooden 34-piece play set. <i>For ages 3+; Dh199, www.mumzworld.ae</i> Mama Duck has four ducklings to hatch in this interactive toy that features babies, slime and stickers to discover. Mama Duck makes real sounds and little ones will love watching her ducklings follow her around. <i>For ages 3+; Dh389, www.fruugo.aes</i>