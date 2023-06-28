Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby born via surrogacy

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend have welcomed a new baby, born via surrogacy.

Five months after the author and influencer gave birth to daughter Esti, she and the All of Me singer have announced the birth of a baby boy via surrogate.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Teigen described how she has always wanted four children as well as her struggles to make her dreams of motherhood a reality.

“For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children,” she wrote on Instagram.

“As a little girl, two glow worms and two Cabbage Patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to note make the others jealous.”

After having her first two children in 2016 and 2018, respectively, Teigen suffered a miscarriage in 2020 and feared she would never be able to carry a child again.

“After losing [baby] Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she wrote.

“To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during my time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again.”

Teigen and Legend decided to try one more time to have a child using in vitro fertilisation while also reaching out to a surrogate agency.

“We … met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra,” Teigen continued. “I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her.”

Teigen and the surrogate were actually pregnant at the same time, with Teigen farther along.

On June 19, the surrogate gave birth to a boy, Wren Alexander Stephens.

“Our hearts and our home are officially full,” Teigen said.

Teigen was working as a model when she met famed singer Legend in 2006. They were married in 2011.

She has a large social media following with more than 42 million followers on Instagram and 12 million followers on Twitter. She has also published two cookbooks.