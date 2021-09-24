Rhode Island home that inspired 'The Conjuring' film for sale at $1.2 million

The purportedly haunted 14-room farmhouse in has hit the market just in time for Halloween

A handout photo of (L-R) RON LIVINGSTON as Roger Perron, LILI TAYLOR as Carolyn Perron, PATRICK WILSON as Ed Warren and JOHN BROTHERTON (background) as Brad Hamilton in New Line Cinema's supernatural thriller THE CONJURING, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Photo by Michael Tackett) *** Local Caption *** AL04SE-MOVIES-CONJURING.jpg

The Rhode Island house that inspired the the supernatural thriller 'The Conjuring' has gone on the market. Photo: Michael Tackett

Associated Press
Sep 24, 2021

Not afraid of ghosts and things that go bump in the night?

The purportedly haunted Rhode Island farmhouse where the happenings that inspired the 2013 horror film The Conjuring occurred hit the market on Thursday with a pricetag of $1.2 million.

Estate agent Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty in its listing called the 14-room, 290 square meters home on 8.5 acres in Burrillville “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States.”

“Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s,” the agency said. “To this day, countless happenings have been reported.”

Filming didn't take place at the home, but the film was based on the experiences of the Perron family that lived there in the 1970s.

The home last sold in 2019 for $439,000 to a family who described themselves as paranormal investigators. Those owners hosted events at the site and rented rooms overnight for people eager for a scare.

Before that, the previous owners didn't complain about ghosts, but about fans of The Conjuring who showed up at all hours and trespassed on the property.

