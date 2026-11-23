HSBC’s newly appointed head of international wealth and premier banking for the UAE and Middle East says international wealth is choosing the Emirates, despite a challenging period for the region. Speaking to Khaled Abuljebain at the bank’s first Wealth Investment Summit in Dubai, Sami Abouzahr said the country’s leadership, infrastructure and quality of life were "very hard to replicate anywhere”.

Mr Abouzahr, who relocated from Hong Kong after more than 20 years with the lender, said wealth in the UAE was growing year after year and "getting deeper", pointing to the expansion of the Dubai International Financial Centre and the country’s links with Asia.

HSBC, which marks 80 years in the UAE this year, opened its first Middle East wealth centre in Jumeirah in 2025 and plans a second in Abu Dhabi.

He also discussed serving the region's young, affluent population, bringing elements of HSBC's Hong Kong wealth business to the UAE and why the bank wants to involve clients "in the conversation" rather than sell to them.

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