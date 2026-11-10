Dubai Peninsula and the next chapter of the city’s coastline

Dubai’s coastline has long been home to some of the city’s most recognisable addresses, from hotels and beachfront homes to waterfront promenades. In Jumeirah, one of Dubai’s most established coastal neighbourhoods, a new chapter is taking shape.

Developed by H&H on an 85-hectare site where Dubai Canal meets the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Peninsula brings private residences and luxury hotels together with gardens, leisure spaces and a superyacht marina. The masterplan makes room for a secluded beachfront retreat and a more social waterfront neighbourhood, with restaurants, cafes and boutiques connected by landscaped pedestrian routes.

“Dubai already has some exceptional hotels, residences and destinations. We saw an opportunity to bring these elements together in one setting,” says Shahab Lutfi, chairman of H&H. “The idea was to look at the whole experience: where people live, how they spend their time, how they move around, and how architecture, landscape and hospitality complement one another.”

The launch of sales for Rosewood Residences Dubai today, with prices averaging Dh10,000 per square foot, marks a new step in the wider development of Dubai Peninsula.

Dubai Peninsula brings private residences and luxury hotels together with gardens, leisure spaces and a superyacht marina. Show caption: Dubai Peninsula brings private residences and luxury hotels …

A Central Park for Dubai’s coastline

The first phase of Dubai Peninsula is targeted for completion in 2030. At its centre is Central Park, with more than 2 million square feet of interconnected gardens. A two-kilometre landscaped pathway will link the marina and promenade with pavilions, recreation spaces, the world’s most prestigious retail and dining destinations as well as community amenities, residences and hotels.

“From the beginning, we wanted the landscape to be something people could genuinely use and enjoy, not simply something they look at from their homes,” Lutfi says. “That means being able to walk through the gardens, move between different parts of Dubai Peninsula and reach the waterfront without having to navigate service roads or loading areas.”

The emphasis on walkability reflects a wider ambition for Dubai. The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan includes a 20-minute city concept, aiming to give residents access to 80 per cent of their daily needs and destinations within a 20-minute walk or cycle. Bringing homes, hospitality, retail spaces [NN1] and leisure spaces closer together at Dubai Peninsula echoes that direction.

Parking, service roads and supporting infrastructure have all been planned beneath the park, leaving the space above for gardens and pedestrian routes. Lutfi says the Spine Car Park and infrastructure works have reached approximately 45 per cent completion. “It is not an isolated park, or an amenity attached to one building. It is the element that links the wider destination together.”

The first phase of Dubai Peninsula is targeted for completion in 2030. Show caption: The first phase of Dubai Peninsula is targeted for completio…

'People are choosing more than a property'

“We are seeing interest from an international audience, with Europe representing the largest share of prospective buyers and the UK particularly well represented,” Lutfi shares.

“These are discerning buyers who look beyond the residence itself. The home is, of course, central, but people also consider the environment they are buying into: the quality of the surroundings, the services available, the places they can go and the experiences they can enjoy as part of everyday life. Ultimately, people are choosing more than a property.”

The development’s beachfront and gardens promise a quieter setting, while the marina and promenade bring dining, shopping and cultural experiences together. “We see Dubai Peninsula as a place that will contribute to the wider life of the city, not just serve the people who live here,” Lutfi says.

Aman, Capella and Rosewood to make Dubai debuts

The development’s hotel and branded residence partnerships are also bringing something new to Dubai. “We were not looking to bring together names simply because they are well known,” Lutfi says. “Each partner needed to bring something distinctive, both in its approach to hospitality and in the character it could add to the destination.”

Aman Dubai’s hotel and residences will be set within nine acres of gardens, shaded courtyards and water features. Designed by Kerry Hill Architects, the development emphasises space and privacy. Its 9,500-square-metre Aman Club, planned as the brand’s largest, will combine wellness, dining and social spaces with indoor padel and outdoor tennis courts.

Capella’s UAE debut is scheduled for 2030, with 115 rooms and suites, rooftop dining and a rooftop pool. Designed by DENNISTON, led by Jean-Michel Gathy, the hotel will take inspiration from Dubai’s maritime heritage. At the Capella Living Room, guests can meet the brand’s Culturists, who will tailor itineraries around their interests and arrange exclusive experiences exploring Dubai’s culture, neighbourhoods and heritage.

Rosewood’s Dubai debut will introduce a hotel and a collection of beachfront residences along the curved shoreline of Dubai Peninsula, complemented by five exclusive residential villas. Drawing on the brand’s renowned hospitality and thoughtful design, the residences offer a considered approach to coastal living, with access to the private beach, beach club, dining venues, wellness facilities and curated cultural experiences. With residences designed by Hopkins Architects, interiors by BANDA, residential villas by Jean-Michel Gathy of DENNISTON and landscaping by Greenways, the development brings architecture, nature and lifestyle together.

“For us, it comes down to understanding how people actually want to live, and making sure the development responds to that rather than simply adding amenities for the sake of it,” concludes Lutfi.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with H&H Development