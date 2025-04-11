Sustaining and advancing Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system resilience

While health systems around the world are racing to keep up with rising health challenges, Abu Dhabi is already building what’s next. The emirate is demonstrating what a future-ready healthcare ecosystem looks like, integrated, intelligent and resilient by design. Around the world, healthcare systems are under increasing strain, from surging demand and ageing populations to rising chronic diseases, climate change and unforeseen emergencies. The question facing global leaders today is no longer whether our systems will be tested, but how fast they can transform to be prepared to deliver care consistently, efficiently and equitably, regardless of disruption. Abu Dhabi is answering that question with a clear, future-facing strategy. As it hosts Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, the emirate is not simply showcasing ambition, it is demonstrating how health systems can be reimagined to be resilient and responsive, ready for any challenge while ensuring continuity of care. Healthcare resilience requires more than crisis response, it demands proactive systems that protect vulnerable populations, maintain essential services and continue operating under stress. Abu Dhabi has moved decisively to build those systems, starting with the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre, a centralised platform that connects hospital care, ambulance services, outbreak response and medical logistics in one place, a first of its kind model, launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in collaboration with public and private sector partners. This integrated hub brings together regulation, pre-hospital services, hospital admissions and strategic medical stockpile management under a single operational umbrella. More than just co-ordination, it represents a fundamental shift in emergency health infrastructure to ensure operations are efficient, predictive and scalable. In a recent operational trial, the system reduced emergency response times by up to 28 per cent, allowing patients to access critical care faster, a real-world example of resilience in action. Powered by an AI-enabled platform, the centre can identify potential outbreaks early and mobilise resources in real time, providing a foundation of readiness embedded within daily operations. In 2024, the system successfully flagged early indicators of a potential measles outbreak, prompting a swift vaccination campaign that helped prevent its spread and safeguard the health of the wider community “Our aim is not only to respond faster, but to be ready at all times,” said Dr Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi, director general of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. “This means unifying intelligence, logistics and care pathways into one system that adapts as needs evolve.” Abu Dhabi’s approach to resilience isn’t theoretical, it’s operational. At the heart of its emergency medical ecosystem is H100, an intelligent command and control system that acts as the digital backbone of crisis response. In a medical emergency, H100 connects frontline teams with real-time data on hospital capacity, patient severity and facility specialisations. Commanders can coordinate directly with ambulance crews to determine the most appropriate facility based on current load and care capability. Doctors in receiving hospitals can communicate directly with ambulance teams while patients are en route, ensuring seamless, informed care delivery from the field to the operating room. Since its introduction, H100 has helped reduce unnecessary hospital transfers and improved triage efficiency by 35%, translating to faster care and better outcomes for patients across Abu Dhabi. Beyond individual emergencies, H100 is linked to a Geographic Information System (GIS) that enables rapid triage and response in mass casualty situations. This technology not only directs patients to the right facility, but it can also identify when and where to deploy field hospitals, preventing bottlenecks and preserving system stability. In essence, Abu Dhabi is building a healthcare system where technology and medical expertise converge in real time, delivering the right care, in the right place and at the right moment. Yet true resilience goes beyond emergency response. It requires continuous innovation and system-wide evolution. Abu Dhabi’s healthcare strategy incorporates innovation and foresight at every level, which integrates digital technologies across care settings, to its global research partnerships that advance preventative health solutions. A key initiative is the Ma’an Fund, supported by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, M42 and Mubadala. The fund empowers local stakeholders to conduct impactful, real-world research on topics ranging from chronic disease management to new diagnostic technologies. To date, it has funded 11 projects that are shaping the future of inclusive, sustainable healthcare delivery. Strategic collaborations further amplify these efforts. Abu Dhabi’s agreement with GSK to establish a regional vaccine distribution hub reflects not just logistical strength, but a commitment to prevention and equitable access across the region. What differentiates Abu Dhabi is its ability to integrate forward-looking policy with operational agility, linking public and private sectors to deliver real-time impact and long-term value. This also strengthens its role as a health leader in the region. This is resilience in practice, investing upstream to mitigate downstream risk. Abu Dhabi recognises that resilience cannot be achieved in isolation. Through partnerships with the International Federation of Emergency Medicine, the emirate contributes to shaping global best practices and strengthening emergency medicine capacity worldwide. These efforts are complemented by knowledge exchange and clinical excellence partnerships with institutions such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and world-leading universities. By building world-class expertise and aligning with global standards, Abu Dhabi is ensuring its health system is robust and continuously improving. As the host of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), the emirate is inviting global leaders to co-design the health systems of the future. This platform serves as a space not just for discussion, but for action, driving forward strategies that are adaptive, inclusive and scalable. Abu Dhabi Global Health Week is not only a forum, it is a launchpad for health diplomacy, global collaboration, and innovation-driven change that serves national goals and international needs.<b> </b> “Building future-ready systems requires more than infrastructure. It demands vision, cooperation and shared responsibility,” said Dr Alsuwaidi. “In a region where co-operation is key and healthcare demand is rising, Abu Dhabi is extending an open invitation: join us in building a resilient health future, together,” he concludes. More information about Abu Dhabi Global Health Week is at www.adghw.com