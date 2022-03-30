Eating one avocado a week ‘cuts the risk of heart disease by a fifth’

Eating at least two servings of avocado a week can cut the risk of heart disease by a fifth, a study has found.

Eating one avocado, which is the equivalent of two servings, every week appears to reduce the risks of coronary heart disease by 21 per cent compared with people who do not eat avocado, experts said.

Replacing half a serving a day of margarine, butter, eggs, yoghurt, cheese or processed meats with the equivalent amount of avocado was also associated with a 16 per cent to 22 per cent drop in the risk of heart disease.

Avocados contain dietary fibre, healthy monounsaturated fats and other important vitamins and minerals, including magnesium and vitamins C, E, and K.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, included 68,786 women from the NHS Nurses’ Health Study and 41,701 men from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study.

The people surveyed were asked about their diets and filled in food frequency questionnaires at the start of the study, then every four years.

During a 30-year follow-up, 9,185 cases of heart attack and 5,290 strokes were recorded.

“Our study provides further evidence that the intake of plant-sourced unsaturated fats can improve diet quality and is an important component in cardiovascular disease prevention," said Dr Lorena Pacheco, lead author and a fellow at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in the US.

The research found that substituting half a serving of avocado a day for the equivalent amount of olive oil, nuts and other plant oils did not offer an additional benefit.

No links were found between eating avocado and the risk of stroke.

“We desperately need strategies to improve intake of American Heart Association-recommended healthy diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, that are rich in vegetables and fruits," said Dr Cheryl Anderson, chairwoman of the American Heart Association’s Council on Epidemiology and Prevention.

“Although no one food is the solution to routinely eating a healthy diet, this study is evidence that avocados have possible health benefits.

“This is promising because it is a food item that is popular, accessible, desirable and easy to include in meals eaten … at home and in restaurants.”