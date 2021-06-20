Saudi air defences intercept a total of 17 Houthi armed drones

Saudi Arabian air defences managed to destroy six armed drones launched by Yemen's Houthi movement towards the kingdom late Saturday night,

In one day alone, Saudi air defences shot down 17 Houthi drones, state TV said, citing the Saudi-led coalition.

The Houthi military spokesman had said earlier in the day on Twitter that one drone was launched at a military base in Khamis Mushait.

The Saudi coalition said two further drones were fired at Khamis Mushait while eight drones were fired towards the south of the kingdom, one of which was aimed towards the city of Najran, according to state TV.

All of these were intercepted.

The Saudi-led coalition paused it's Yemen military operations last week to help peace efforts.

The Gulf Co-operation Council states supported this effort by urging the Houthis to co-operate with a Saudi Arabian peace initiative for Yemen.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the frontier in the more than six-year-old Yemen war.

A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.