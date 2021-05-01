Al Ula discovery: 1,000 mystery stone structures found in Saudi Arabian desert

Saudi Arabia’s efforts to spotlight its ancient heritage received a boost last Thursday, after the publication of a detailed study on mysterious 7,000 year old structures which can be found in the Al Ula region.

The rectangular structures are built from basalt stone and are more than 2,000 years older than Egypt’s pyramids. Some of them are almost 500 metres in length.

News of the discovery was published in the Antiquity Journal.

Al Ula governorate lies on the old “Incense Road” trade route, which flourished in the seventh century, but human settlements there date back far earlier.

Al Ula includes the remains of a 2,000-year-old walled city built by early Bedouin settlers, the kingdom’s first Unesco World Heritage Site.

The Royal Commission for Al-Ula revealed that a team of archaeologists in the province of Al-Ula, northwestern Saudi Arabia, has discovered the oldest evidence of dogs that coexisted with humans in the Arabian Peninsula, dating back to 4000-4200 BC.

“We are talking about over 1,000 mustatils,” said Melissa Kennedy, an archaeologist at the University of Western Australia in Perth, to NBC news.

“Mustatil” is the Arabic for "rectangle" and is the common term for the structures found in the area.

“These things are found over 200,000 square kilometres, and they’re all very similar in shape ... so perhaps it’s the same ritual belief or understanding,” she said.

While some of the long rectangular structures were made simply by building low stone walls, others are more complex and involved internal rooms and pillars.

One site involved the use of 12,000 tonnes of rock, Ms Kennedy said.

Ms Kennedy's team say the smaller rooms within the larger structures might have been used to sacrifice animals after 5,000 year old animal bones were found at one site in 2019.

The narrow rectangular shapes could also have been built for some kind of ceremonial procession.

Al Ula heritage efforts

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Al Ula funded the research of the team from Perth University.

The kingdom is trying to raise international awareness of the country’s ancient heritage, part of a wider drive to attract tourists as part of the Vision 2030 strategy.

Some of the country’s most notable achievements of Vision 2030’s first five years include a rise in the number of heritage sites open to visitors, from 241 in 2017 to 354 in 2020, according to the Saudi government.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

