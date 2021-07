Kharj explosion: Accidental blast hits Saudi Arabia ammunition dump

An accidental explosion occurred on Wednesday morning in a square outside Saudi Arabia's Al-Kharj, a city southeast of capital Riyadh, the Ministry of Defense spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki told the state news agency.

The square is designated for collecting and destroying ammunition remnants.

Brig Gen Al-Maliki said there were no injuries or losses and the accident would be investigated by the relevant authorities.

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

