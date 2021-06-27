Omanis appalled over shocking road-rage stabbing video

A murder caught on camera in Oman’s capital Muscat has sparked outrage in the sultanate after footage of the stabbing was posted online.

Witnesses said a Pakistani expatriate stabbed another Pakistani man in a road rage incident, while friends said the killer was depressed after losing his job in the pandemic.

Police confirmed the killing in the Ruwi area of the city on Friday afternoon on social media, adding that a suspect had been arrested. They gave no more detail on the murder.

The video shared prolifically over WhatsApp showed a 4x4 vehicle parking off the side of the road while a saloon car weaved sharply behind to park in front of a row of shops. The driver of the SUV got out and walked towards the saloon car and opened the driver’s door.

The killer got into his car and drove away. It all happened so quickly Syed Haroon, witness

The two men then began fighting.

“We saw the man from the saloon car stabbing the other man. He fell on the body of the car, stepped back and the man stabbed him several times again. We saw blood on the saloon car before he fell back on the ground,” Syed Haroon, 32, a Pakistani national, who was a witness at the scene, said.

“The killer got into his car and drove away. It all happened so quickly.”

Other witnesses said the four-wheel drive was blocking the way of the saloon car when both vehicles were on the road and that frustrated the killer.

“The driver of the saloon car was honking continuously but the four-wheel drive was almost at standstill for more than 40 seconds before he decided to move the car. We don’t exactly know why he almost stopped the car and whether he did it deliberately or not,” Fahim Hussain, 23, a Bangladeshi national, told The National.

A man who was familiar with the suspect said he was struggling after losing his job in a construction company.

“He was given his three-month notice in April to leave Oman by his company and that made him quite depressed. He acted very strangely after that,” said the man, who did not want to be identified.

"Most of the time he was quiet and became easily irritated with his friends when was spoken to.”

It is not clear who shared the video online.

Road rage incidents are rare in Oman. The last case of road rage reported by the police was in October 2014, when two Omanis fought on the road in Sohar, in the Batnah region.

Omanis said they were shocked to see such violent footage circulating via WhatsApp.

“I didn’t believe that I was looking at such violence in our streets here in Oman,” secondary school teacher Suhaila Al Sabie, 46, told The National.

“Normally you see that kind of violence on television not right from our streets.”