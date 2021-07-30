British military group: ship reportedly attacked off Oman coast

The 'USS Boxer' ship sails near a tanker in the Arabian Sea off Oman. Reuters

A ship has reportedly come under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, a British military group has said, offering few other details.

The brief statement from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was under way into the incident, which it described as happening late Thursday night just north-east of the Omani island of Masirah. The location is more than 300 kilometres south-east of Oman’s capital, Muscat.

It suspected the attack did not involve piracy.

Earlier on Thursday, the British military group said it was investigating another unexplained incident in the same area, but did not elaborate.

Oman did not immediately acknowledge an attack.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal and as negotiations over restoring the accord have stalled in Vienna.

Since then-president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, there have been a series of ship attacks in the region suspected to have been carried out by Tehran.

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

