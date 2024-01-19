US says Houthis target ship in third attack in three days

US Central Command on Thursday said that Houthi rebels had launched a third attack targeting a commercial shipping vessel, but no damage or injuries were reported.

“Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger,” Centcom said in a statement posted on X.

“The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship.”

Centcom reported that the M/V Chem Ranger is a Marshal Islands-flagged, Greek-operated and US-owned ship.

“There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship,” the statement added.

The US has launched at least five strikes on the Iran-backed Houthis in order to try to prevent further attacks on commercial or civilian shipments in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen, say they're trying to stop all vessels travelling to Israel in efforts to protest against the country's war on Gaza.

The group said in a statement posted on their social media claiming that their “naval forces … carried out a targeting operation against an American ship … with several appropriate naval missiles, resulting in direct hits”.

It also said that rebels were acting against “the oppression of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and within the response to the American-British aggression against our country”.

President Joe Biden told news reporters that the US strikes are not stopping the Houthis, but said they will continue.