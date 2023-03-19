Saudi Arabia calls for moon sighting on Tuesday

The emergence of the crescent marks the start of Ramadan for Muslims across the world

A man looks for the new crescent moon to indicate the start of a new Islamic month. Pawan Singh / The National
Mariam Nihal
Mar 19, 2023
The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has called on people to look for the crescent moon on Tuesday, the sighting of which would start the holy month of Ramadan.

State news agency SPA reported that the country’s Supreme Court has requested anyone who sights the crescent moon, whether with the naked eye or using binoculars, to report it to the nearest court and register their testimony. Alternatively, they can contact the nearest relevant authorities to guide them.

The sighting of the crescent moon marks the start of Ramadan for Muslims across the world.

Pilgrims travelling to Makkah can obtain permits to perform Umrah during Ramadan and to perform prayers at the Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah through the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Nusuk app.

Pilgrims are advised by the ministry to perform Umrah once during Ramadan to give others a chance and to prevent overcrowding.

Updated: March 19, 2023, 1:04 PM
