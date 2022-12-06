World Cup quarter-finals to be played amid rain and cloudy weather

Quarter-final gamesat the Qatar World Cup could be affected by rain and thunder in Doha, according to the latest weather reports for this week.

The Qatar Meteorology Department said Doha will experience rainfall from Wednesday until Saturday.

Croatia will face Brazil and the Netherlands will play Argentina in the quarter-finals on Friday, followed by France against England on Saturday.

Forecasters in Doha said Qatar would receive rainfall of varying intensity at different times. The weather could also turn thundery.

BBC Weather has forecast Doha to experience highs of 28ºC and lows of 19ºC, with a 34 per cent to 85 per cent chance of rain.

A decrease in temperature is also likely as winds shift to a north-westerly direction on Saturday. Gusts may last until the middle of the week.

A drop in temperature will make the nights and mornings cooler. Maximum temperatures will vary from 19ºC to 26ºC.

Minimum temperatures will be between 15ºC and 24ºC and maybe even lower in the country's south.

No games have been set for Wednesday and Thursday.

توقعات أمطار متفرقة وانخفاض لدرجات الحرارة خلال الأيام القادمة. #قطر_2022 #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022



Scattered rain and a decrease in temperatures are expected in the coming days. #Qatar2022 #WorldcupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/gTQBUJFbcb — أرصاد قطر (@qatarweather) December 5, 2022

The shift in weather coincides with Al Marb'aannyeh, derived from the number 40 in Arabic, signalling the start of the winter period, which is characterised by severe cold and snowfall in some areas.

The season lasts about 40 days, from mid-December until the end of January.