Deputy head of Yemen’s presidential council says it is ready for peace

A new phase for war-torn Yemen has begun following the formation of a presidential council that includes several of the country's most powerful players.

It features members of the Southern Transitional Council, a group that has played a pivotal role in liberating Yemeni land from Iran-allied Houthi movement’s control.

To shed light on the new Yemeni leadership’s policies and priorities, The National sat with Major General Aidaroos Al Zubeidi, deputy head of the presidential council and head of the STC, at his office in the southern port city of Aden.

Q: Talks in Riyadh successfully restructured the legitimate government and kick-started negotiations that could end the war in Yemen. To what degree are you optimistic this will happen?

A: The Riyadh talks have indeed achieved positive results, culminating in a road map for all political forces and content for a constitutional declaration that was the basis for the presidential council.

The council includes all the active elements on the ground. Our brothers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have exerted a cumulative effort over the past few years to unify the ranks and allow peace to flourish. Therefore, the success of these efforts eventually was only normal and it yielded remarkable results.

Q: What are the presidential council's priorities?

A: There are many priorities. First, we need to start providing state services, pay salaries (to civil servants) and establish peace and security across the capital Aden. In addition, we need to rebuild following the destruction caused by war.

We also plan to rebuild and reactivate state institutions.

The council has been holding open-ended sessions since our arrival to Aden. We discussed these priorities with the cabinet and the means to start implementing them.

We have always taken the concerns and suffering of our peoples into consideration during the different stages of negotiations and today it is time to turn our words into actions.

Q: But does the state have the financial means to fulfil these challenges?

A: Indeed. The financial and economic situation is difficult but we are counting on our work as one team, fighting any financial or administrative corruption and relying on austerity and rationing of spending in all the state’s institutions.

Of course, we also count heavily on many of our brothers in the Arab coalition to provide financial aid to revive the economic situation. We also rely on our friends, the international donors, to provide humanitarian support to the Yemeni people.

Q: Have you received any pledges from regional and international powers to support the government in reviving the devastated economy?

A: There are efforts being made by the government and the Ministry of Planning and International Co-operation to rally the necessary support to improve the quality of life for Yemeni people. These efforts will bear fruit soon, hopefully.

Q: Does the council aim to attract investments in the liberated governorates. Oil sector investments in particular?

A: We are working on making the liberated areas an attractive environment for investments. We will work on expanding investment in the near future depending on the success of the truce and reaching an end to the war.

Q: Rampant corruption in state institutions, especially those that generate revenue, poses a hindrance for you at the council. What tools will you use to fight it?

A: We discussed at length in Riyadh anti-corruption efforts and we, in the presidential council, will rely on activating a control and accountability authority and an anti-corruption authority, as well as activating monitoring and judicial authorities. We will also punish anyone who engages in corruption immediately.

Q: The Houthis, through their media statements, rely on the failure of the presidential council by sowing disagreement between the leadership. To what degree are you in cohesion?

A: We work with the spirit of one team and we are at the highest levels of harmony. The Houthi's bet on sowing disputes is a losing one.

Q: At the conclusion of the Riyadh consultations and in your meetings in the presidential council, you affirmed your goal is to end the war and establish peace. What about the Houthis? Do you have international guarantees for their involvement in comprehensive peace negotiations?

A: Any peace process will take place under the umbrella of the United Nations and under regional and international auspices, and all parties will not engage in it without international guarantees. Although we see regional and international efforts to establish peace, we have not received any guarantees of this.

Expand Autoplay Gen Rashad Al Alimi, pictured at Sanaa airport on June 13, 2012. AFP

Q: Do you have a chronic strategy to bring peace through military decisiveness if the Houthis continue their procrastination policy, leading to their refusal to sit at the table of negotiations for a comprehensive solution, especially since they refused to participate in the Riyadh consultations?

A: For us, all the options are open, and the option of peace is the priority, but the option of war is also on the table if the Houthis continue their intransigence and their rejection of peace calls.

Q: The Houthis continue to breach the declared UN armistice at a time when the ports and airports under their control have been opened. Are you afraid they will be exploited to open these corridors for military purposes?

A: We are committed to the truce at all levels, and just as we have the ability to exercise restraint, we also have the ability to confront any escalation by the Houthi militia.

Q: Do you expect the embassies of friendly and brotherly countries to open their headquarters in Aden in the near future?

A: In Aden, various state institutions and leaderships are present today, and we look forward to embassies and international organisations resuming their activities soon. We are working on a comprehensive strategy to make Aden a fully-fledged capital.

Q: The southern forces have done well in combating terrorism and have received regional and international acclaim, were those praises reflected in materialistic support in light of new challenges and terrorist groups that have reappeared in some southern regions?

A: Terrorism has recently re-emerged in the governorates of Abyan and Shabwa as the Houthi militias begin to change their strategies through co-ordination with terrorist organisations (ISIS and Al Qaeda). All the support we received was from Arab coalition countries only, especially from the United Arab Emirates.

Q: What are the needs and capabilities that your forces need to carry out their tasks in securing the sea lane and energy supplies, as well as in confronting piracy in the Red Sea and Bab Al Mandeb?

Expand Autoplay A vendor gives dates to customers to taste in preparation for the fasting month of Ramadan, as food prices soar in Sanaa, Yemen. All photos: Reuters

A: We need naval equipment, weapons, boats, training and rehabilitation for soldiers and officers to carry out their tasks professionally in securing the shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Bab Al Mandeb.

Q: How do you see the formation of an international naval force to deter Houthi threats in the Red Sea?

A: We welcome any international forces that maintain peace and work to secure international shipping lines.

Q: What is the message you want to send via The National?

A: Our message to the regional and international communities is that we are moving forward to establish peace, security and stability in the region, and combat terrorism, but we will fight the Houthi militia if it continues its intransigence and rejection of calls for peace.

We will work on it and we also have the duty to defend our land, our people and our rights with all our might.