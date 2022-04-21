Saudi Border Guard thwarts the smuggling of over 700,000 amphetamine tablets

Saudi Arabia's Border Guard on Wednesday announced a successful operation to stop the smuggling of 708,910 amphetamine tablets.

The spokesman for the General Directorate of Border Guards, Colonel Misfir Al Qarini, said that the guard's follow-up to drug-smuggling attempts into the kingdom resulted in the seizure of a large amount of several types of drugs. He said the operation was carried out at land and sea patrols in the regions of Jazan, Najran, Asir, Al Jawf, and Tabuk.

A video posted on the Saudi Border Guards Twitter account shows the guards' seizure of several bags filled with the drugs.

The drug bust also resulted in the arrest of 120 suspects of different nationalities, including 40 Saudi citizens. The remaining 80 suspects are from Yemen, Ethiopia, Egypt, Jordan, Somalia and Pakistan.

Initial legal measures were taken against them, Mr Al Qarnin said, and the seized goods were handed over to authorities.

Trade in the amphetamine-type stimulant Captagon in the Middle East grew exponentially in 2021 to over $5 billion, said a report by the New Lines Institute, raising fears of an increasing health and security risk to the region.