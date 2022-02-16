UN says Yemen tanker oil transfer deal has been reached

An agreement has been reached in principle on a proposal co-ordinated by the UN that would transfer more than 1 million barrels of crude oil from a tanker moored off the Yemeni coast since the 1980s.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council about a deal on Tuesday to transfer the oil from the FSO Safer.

The long-term presence of the tanker in the Red Sea has raised fears of a massive oil spill or explosion that could cause an environmental catastrophe.

Mr Griffiths gave no details of the deal but Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen, told reporters later that progress “as always in Yemen, needs to be solidified in order to be taken forward”.

The tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels of crude pumped from oilfields in Marib, a province in eastern Yemen that is currently a battlefield. The ship is 360 metres long and has 34 storage tanks.

The Iran-backed Houthis control Yemen’s western Red Sea ports, including Ras Issa, which is 6 kilometres away from where the Safer is moored. The UN has negotiated with the Houthis for years to try to get experts on the tanker to examine it.

The 'FSO Safer' is moored off the west coast of Yemen where its deterioration is a cause of growing concern. Getty

Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press in June 2020 showed seawater had entered the engine compartment of the tanker, causing damage to the pipes and increasing the risk of sinking.

According to the report, experts said maintenance was no longer possible because the damage to the ship was irreversible.

A leak from the crumbling tanker was reported by a top Yemeni official in December.

For months, the UN has attempted to send a team to assess the risk amid international calls for action, but efforts to unload the oil and make the rusting hulk safe have been hampered by the Houthis.

Negotiations between the UN and the rebels in control of the area where the ship is moored failed earlier last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.