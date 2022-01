A fire broke out during maintenance on a gas liquefaction unit at Kuwait's Ahmadi port refinery, a statement by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said on Friday.

The statement added that firefighters are working to bring the fire under control.

Ahmadi is Kuwait's biggest refinery, located around 40 kilometres south of the capital Kuwait City.

Friday's blaze came just months after a fire at the same refinery in October 2021.

This is a developing story...