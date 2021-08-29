At least two killed in Houthi strikes on Yemen base: medical sources

The Houthis have carried out several attacks on the base using armed drones and ballistic missiles

Pro-government forces patrol during clashes against Houthi rebels in Yemen's Dhubab region on January 11, 2017.AFP

Reuters
Aug 29, 2021

At least two people were killed and 16 wounded on Sunday in Houthi strikes on a military base belonging to forces of the Saudi-backed government in Yemen's Lahj province, local officials and medical sources said.

Yemeni soldiers march during a military parade in the southern port city of Aden,Yemen, October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

The Houthis have carried out several attacks using armed drones and ballistic missiles on the al-Anad military base, said Yemeni southern forces spokesman Mohamed al-Naqeeb.

Residents said that several loud blasts were heard in the al-Anad area.

Updated: August 29th 2021, 8:32 AM
Financial considerations before buying a property

Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching.

“If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. 

Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds.

Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier. 

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home. 

