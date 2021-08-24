Saudi Arabia and Russia sign military co-operation agreement

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed an agreement to promote military co-operation between the two countries.

The kingdom's Deputy Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said he "discussed our common endeavour to preserve stability and security in the region, and reviewed shared challenges facing our countries” with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu.

Met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to explore ways to strengthen the military and defense cooperation between our two countries. We discussed our common endeavor to preserve stability and security in the region, and reviewed shared challenges facing our countries. pic.twitter.com/T7lVdITZPt — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) August 23, 2021

Prince Khalid is in Moscow to attend the International Military-Technical Forum, which runs until Saturday.

The forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the town of Kubinka.

Separately, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi held discussions on Monday on developments in Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation, they reviewed the strategic relations between both countries, according to the kingdom’s foreign ministry.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia invited the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, a body of 57 member countries, to meet and discuss developments in Afghanistan amid efforts to find solutions that foster peace and stability in the country.

The OIC condemned violence in Afghanistan and implored officials there to engage in dialogue to resolve political issues.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

