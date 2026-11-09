How Dubai's DIFC Courts want to bring justice to the blockchain

Dubai's DIFC Courts have proposed a global framework that could allow legal rulings to be enforced directly on blockchain-based assets, as the emirate seeks to strengthen its position in the digital economy.

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts published a white paper on Monday outlining a proposed Dispute Resolution Oracle (DRO), which would connect courts and other dispute resolution bodies with blockchain networks to enforce decisions involving digital assets.

The voluntary framework is intended as an international standard that other jurisdictions could adopt, rather than a system being immediately introduced in Dubai.

It reflects a broader shift in Dubai's digital transformation, from digitising payments and public services to developing the legal infrastructure needed to support a technology-driven economy.

How it would work?

An oracle is a mechanism that communicates information between external systems and a blockchain. It has no relation to US cloud computing and enterprise technology company Oracle.

Under the DIFC proposal, parties would agree in advance to have disputes handled by a designated court or tribunal.

If a disagreement arose over a digital asset, such as tokenised property or funds held in a smart contract, the asset could be temporarily frozen while the dispute was resolved.

Once a judgment is issued, the system can transmit an authorised instruction to the blockchain to enforce the decision.

The system could handle disputes involving tokenised shares and artificial intelligence agents, with safeguards including limits on asset freezes, appeal rights and several approvals before enforcement.

Developed with DECA4 Advisory, the proposed framework would undergo consultation and controlled testing before any live deployment, with DIFC Courts director Justice Omar Al Mheiri seeking its adoption by other jurisdictions.

Have other countries introduced similar systems?

Other jurisdictions have taken steps to accommodate digital assets within their legal systems, although their approaches differ.

China established specialist internet courts, beginning in Hangzhou in 2017, and has used blockchain technology to authenticate electronic evidence.

In the UK, courts have issued freezing orders involving cryptocurrencies, while legislation enacted last year strengthened the recognition of digital assets as property.

US courts have also dealt with disputes involving cryptocurrencies and smart contracts, but enforcement generally relies on conventional legal procedures.

Dubai's proposed framework differs in seeking to establish an international standard through which authorised legal decisions could be enforced directly on participating blockchain networks.

Why is it significant for Dubai?

The move comes as the emirate is accelerating the digitisation of its economy. Dubai has expanded property tokenisation, allowing fractional ownership of real estate through digital tokens.

Last month, its cashless transactions index reached 90.1 per cent, while the strategy contributed more than Dh8 billion ($2.18 billion) to the economy.

At federal level, the UAE completed its first Digital Dirham transaction last year, demonstrating the potential for faster government payments.

The transformation is extending to government operations, with Abu Dhabi signing an agreement with OpenAI to deploy its Frontier AI technology and make regulations machine-readable, allowing AI to assist with compliance assessments while officials retain final decision-making authority.

The partnership forms part of Abu Dhabi's Dh13 billion strategy to become the world's first AI-native government by 2027.

The proposal would extend Dubai’s digital transformation into legal enforcement, building on the DIFC Courts’ experience in handling international cases since 2011 to support its global ambitions.

If adopted internationally, the system could position Dubai not only as a centre for digital finance, but also as a jurisdiction for enforcing the rules governing it.