OpenAI promises to listen to communities on data centres after election result

OpenAI has promised to set a "new standard" of listening to communities as a backlash against data centres in the US continues to grow.

On Thursday, after the Democrats had won control of Congress in the US midterm elections, OpenAI announced a National Community Compact.

"The blueprint proposes policies to help ensure that compute campus development gives communities a meaningful voice, protects families from new costs and broadly shares the economic gains of AI," the compact read.

The maker of ChatGPT said that it would start to pay for its own energy on the AI infrastructure it planned to build, protect local resources, issue alerts to communities about the company's impact and publish reports in each area of the jobs OpenAI expects to create.

"We will not use non-disclosure agreements with public officials, allowing only narrow protections covering legitimate security information, trade secrets, or proprietary or competitively sensitive information," OpenAI's compact added.

OpenAI's AI compact does not specifically mention the words "data centres", and some observers have noticed that in recent statements the company has started to call them "compute campuses".

During Tuesday's midterms, at least 40 different local laws across the US were passed, aimed at curtailing and giving greater scrutiny to data centre construction.

Concerns about the centres have often revolved around noise, environmental impact, and water and energy use.

On Thursday, AI and tech stock prices plunged as investors reacted to the results of midterms, as the Democratic Party is considered to be more likely to regulate companies and data centre construction.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont who votes with the Democrats, indicated that he planned to act on concerns about AI and data centres.

"Seven months ago, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and I introduced an AI data centre moratorium," he posted on social media.

"Americans don't want Big Tech oligarchs wrecking the environment, gutting jobs and threatening humanity's future. National data centre moratorium now."