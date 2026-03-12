We took a Tesla ride at Elon Musk's Loop in Las Vegas that's coming to Dubai

Under the dazzling lights and never-ending buzz of Las Vegas, there's a little calm... underground.

Welcome to the Vegas Loop, the brainchild of tech magnate Elon Musk, who is also bringing the same Tesla-underpinned transport system to Dubai.

Cosmopolitan cities have always dealt with traffic problems in one form or another – and Dubai can certainly use that.

While it could help with the traffic situation in Dubai, experts have said that its success will hinge on how well it integrates with the Dubai Metro, public bus networks and other public transport options.

The National hopped into rides in the Vegas Loop – here's what we found.

What is the Loop?

The Loop is being developed by Mr Musk's drilling venture, The Boring Company. It is meant to provide hassle-free rides underground to get people to their destinations faster.

It is mostly concentrated at the Las Vegas Convention Centre area, which hosts major events like the tech-focused CES. Estimates indicate that the walking time between the LVCC's north/central hall and west hall is nearly half an hour; using the Loop to travel between those points would take just two minutes.

The Loop was designed to transport more than 4,400 people per hour across the LVCC. Authorities, including those in Las Vegas and Clark County, have approved plans for 104 stations stretching 68 miles (110km). Boring, which is based in Texas, has already announced the Music Loop in Nashville, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the $545 million Dubai Loop's first four stations have been announced – Burj Khalifa, DIFC 2, Zabeel Dubai Mall Parking and ICD Brookfield Place, according to the Roads and Transport Authority.

How to get to the Loop

Just head to any of the Vegas Loop's nine stations – at the Westgate, Fontainebleau, Resorts World and Encore hotels, five at the Las Vegas Convention Centre (LVCC), and two at Harry Reid International Airport, which has limited availability.

The stations are either above or below ground. The one at Westgate is just across from its entrance, while the Fontainebleau station is in the basement parking area.

The LVCC Encore station, at the time we visited, was closed, but was to open in time for Conexpo-CON/AGG, one of the biggest construction trade shows, which welcomes about 140,000 visitors.

It was a relatively quiet day during our trip, but one of the Loop drivers told The National that, unsurprisingly, any convention will boost numbers.

How much is the fare?

There are three fare tiers online, where you can also select your destination, and choose between a single trip, return trip or day pass.

A single trip starts at $4.25, which triples to $12 if you're coming from any of the airport stations. A round trip costs $7, but this doesn't apply if coming from the airport. A day pass, valid for the day selected, is $12.50.

In terms of dirhams, that's between Dh15 to Dh45. It is not known what the actual pricing will be in Dubai. And yes, there are free rides, but only if you're travelling within the five LVCC stations.

When you've purchased your tickets, you'll get a QR code – which you can also save to an Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. Head to where the Teslas are parked at the station, present the code to the driver, and you're ready to go.

Quick ride

The trip underground was straightforward, and you're at your destination in a few minutes.

Just for comparison, we did a little time trial: Google Maps told us that Resorts World to Westgate would take two minutes by car. Using the Loop, however, took us nearly three minutes.

That may sound like the purpose of the Loop is being defeated, but there are a number of factors in play here. First, that trip was at around 11am, with traffic virtually clear above ground. On the same route during rush hour (about 4.30pm), Google Maps indicates 10 minutes, with a couple of roads clogged.

The other point, and probably the more important one, is that in the Loop, you avoid all traffic and potential accidents.

Which brings us to a vital question: what if a Tesla breaks down while in the Loop? The drivers told us that there is a standby rescue team ready to pull out any broken-down Tesla, and it shouldn't take that long.

Also, the Loop features mini signal lights to ensure the "flow of traffic" is safe. And for good measure, drivers are in constant communication with traffic control and can ask for information such as whether a way is closed or a shortcut is available. It is not known if and when driverless Teslas will be used.

And here's our suggestion...

The Loop is a great solution for quick, hassle-free transport. But it could do better.

As it stands, up to three (probably four) people can ride in one Tesla car in the Loop. But if there are big events like CES or the automotive trade show Sema, then getting bigger, more spacious vehicles could add more convenience.

Mr Musk also teased the Robovan in 2024, but it is still a concept, though it has been designed to seat 20 people, which could be perfect for the Loop.

The Loop's tunnels are wide enough for the doors of Tesla cars to open, and high enough for the Model X's wing doors. Robovans, meanwhile, are wider and significantly taller than Teslas, so that would require a real makeover for the tunnels.

Also, why not improve the aesthetics in the tunnels? It's a little boring (pun intended), and a short trip would be made even better with some design tributes to the city where the Loop is. That would help make the Loop not only a convenient travel system, but also a tourist spot.