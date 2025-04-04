China-based ByteDance, owner of TikTok, has not yet indicated if it will agree to a divestment. Photo: AP
China-based ByteDance, owner of TikTok, has not yet indicated if it will agree to a divestment. Photo: AP

Future

Technology

TikTok ban: US regulatory shadow cast with or without deal

ByteDance has not flinched under pressure to divest as deadline looms

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

April 04, 2025