Pro-Palestine protester interrupts Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman at event

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/03/20/mustafa-suleyman-microsoft-ai/" target="_blank">Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's head</a> of artificial intelligence, was interrupted on Friday by a protester who criticised the company for having contracts with the Israeli military. Videos posted on social media show <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/04/08/london-to-get-boost-from-microsoft-ai-hub/" target="_blank">Mr Suleyman</a>'s speech coming to a halt as a woman in the audience shouts that he is a war profiteer. “Stop using AI for genocide, Mustafa. Stop using AI for genocide in our region … 50,000 people have died. You have blood on your hands,” said the protester at the event on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington state. “All of Microsoft has blood on its hands. How dare you all celebrate when Microsoft is killing children? Shame on you all.” “Thank you for your protest I hear you, I hear your protest,” Mr Suleyman responded while the demonstrator was escorted from the event, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/04/microsoft-turns-50-how-it-opened-up-windows-to-the-future/" target="_blank">which celebrated Microsoft's 50th anniversary</a>. According to tech publication <i>The Verge</i>, the protester was Microsoft employee Ibtihal Aboussad, who later sent an email to colleagues and referenced the ongoing Israel-Gaza war as her motive for interrupting the speech. <i>The National</i> has reached out to Microsoft for comment on the demonstrations that transpired. In February, at least five Microsoft workers were ejected from a corporate event for protesting against the company's contracts providing AI and cloud services to the Israeli military. Mr Suleyman became Microsoft's AI chief in 2024. On his personal website, Mr Suleyman describes himself as a “serial tech entrepreneur”. He grew up in London, and his father is from Syria. In 2004, Mr Suleyman was listed as a board member for the Muslim Youth Helpline, which sought to advise young Muslims “in the condition of emotional need, hardship and mental distress through culturally aware and faith sensitive counselling and practical assistance”, data from the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales shows. Mr Suleyman, whose mother was a nurse for the UK's National Health Service, spoke to <i>Wired</i> magazine in 2016 about AI's potential impact on health care. “We're here to make the world a better place,” he said at the time. In 2010, long before AI was on the tip of almost every tech pundit's tongue, he founded <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/google-s-deepmind-is-training-ai-to-diagnose-eye-disease-1.702022" target="_blank" rel="">DeepMind, a London-based AI research</a> company which created a buzz in tech circles. DeepMind's AI research put it ahead of the curve, making it the envy of established tech titans such as Google, which acquired the company in 2014. Most recently, Mr Suleyman served as co-founder and chief executive of Inflection AI. In his 2023 book, <i>The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the Twenty-first Century</i>, worked its way on to <i>The New York Times</i> bestseller list. “Properly addressing this wave, containing technology and ensuring that it always serves humanity means overcoming pessimism aversion. It means facing head-on the reality of what's coming,” he wrote.