US President Donald Trump says he was unaware of an apparent mistake made by members of his administration while using Signal Messenger. AP
US President Donald Trump says he was unaware of an apparent mistake made by members of his administration while using Signal Messenger. AP

Future

Technology

Trump administration used Signal app to discuss Houthi attack plans

What is Signal, the app used in reported leak of US plans to strike Houthis?

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

March 24, 2025