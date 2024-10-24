Jack Hidary, chief executive of Alphabet spinoff SandboxAQ, during his visit to Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
Jack Hidary, chief executive of Alphabet spinoff SandboxAQ, during his visit to Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

SandboxAQ optimistic about quantum AI in the UAE

Alphabet spin-off expects next wave of AI helping the Emirates export its expertise in key sectors globally, Jack Hidary says

Alvin R Cabral

October 24, 2024

