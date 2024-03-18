Blackwell B200: Nvidia chief executive unveils newest AI superchip

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang on Monday unveiled the company's newest AI chip, the Blackwell B200.

“This is the most advanced GPU in the world in production today,” Mr Huang said at the GTC conference in San Jose, California.

“The excitement of Blackwell is really off the charts.”

The Blackwell chip will be replacing the Hopper, which helped to boost huge sales for Nvidia.

Mr Huang said the latest chips can be installed by simply sliding out the Hopper units from existing infrastructure.

“Hopper is fantastic but we need bigger GPUs,” he said, referring to graphics processing units.

Mr Huang also declared the newest superchip would be “the most successful product launch in our history”.

The company's chips are central components in generative AI and have helped to take Nvidia shares to record levels, challenging companies such as Apple and Microsoft.

During his address, Mr Huang held up the two chips side-by-side, with the Blackwell appearing to be about twice the size of its predecessor.

Jensen Huang displays the Blackwell chip next to the Hopper. Bloomberg

The AI superchip will fit 208 billion transistors and puts two circuit boards together to think “it's just one chip”.

“There's no memory locality issues, no cache issues. It's just one giant chip,” Mr Huang said.

Blackwell will be combined with Grace, Nvidia's central processing unit.

Jensen Huang displays the new Blackwell GPU chip. Bloomberg

Mr Huang said companies such as Google, Microsoft and AWS are already gearing up for the new superchip.

AWS and Nvidia announced they are extending their collaboration to advance generative AI innovation using Blackwell.

The companies said they would accelerate AI innovation across health care and life sciences.

“Nvidia's next-generation Grace Blackwell processor marks a significant step forward in generative AI and GPU computing,” said Adam Selipsky, Amazon Web Services' chief executive.