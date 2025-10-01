First supermoon of the year to light up UAE skies this month

Stargazers in the UAE will be treated to their first supermoon of the year on October 7, when the full Moon reaches its closest point to Earth and appears larger and brighter than usual.

The supermoon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, will rise just after sunset and will appear as full until October 9.

It can appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter compared to when it is at its farthest point from Earth.

“The Moon looks bigger when it’s near the horizon due to the ‘moon illusion’,” Khadijah Ahmed, operations manager at the Dubai Astronomy Group, told The National.

“Although the Moon's actual size doesn't change, our brain perceives it as larger when we see it next to objects like trees or buildings on the horizon.”

Celestial calendar for the UAE

The Hunter's Moon will be the first of many celestial events in a busy season for stargazers. The Orionids meteor shower will peak on October 21 and 22, sending bright streaks of light across the night sky.

The next supermoon, Beaver Moon, will appear on November 5. It is expected to be the largest of the year. The Leonids meteor shower will peak on November 17 and 18.

These will be followed by the final supermoon of the year, the Cold Moon, appearing on December 4.

Full moons are named after traditional seasonal changes or activities, such as hunting in autumn, beaver trapping in early winter and cold weather in December.

The season will close with the Geminids meteor shower on December 13 and 14. The Geminids are among the most reliably visible and dazzling showers, and can feature 120 meteors an hour at their peak.

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 VAT and Dh166,464 VAT On sale: now

The specs Price: From Dh180,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged and supercharged in-line four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 320hp @ 5,700rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 2,200rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.7L / 100km

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

Ukraine%20exports %3Cp%3EPresident%20Volodymyr%20Zelenskyy%20has%20overseen%20grain%20being%20loaded%20for%20export%20onto%20a%20Turkish%20ship%20following%20a%20deal%20with%20Russia%20brokered%20by%20the%20UN%20and%20Turkey.%3Cbr%3E%22The%20first%20vessel%2C%20the%20first%20ship%20is%20being%20loaded%20since%20the%20beginning%20of%20the%20war.%20This%20is%20a%20Turkish%20vessel%2C%22%20Zelensky%20said%2C%20adding%20exports%20could%20start%20in%20%22the%20coming%20days%22%20under%20the%20plan%20aimed%20at%20getting%20millions%20of%20tonnes%20of%20Ukrainian%20grain%20stranded%20by%20Russia's%20naval%20blockade%20to%20world%20markets.%3Cbr%3E%22Our%20side%20is%20fully%20prepared%2C%22%20he%20said.%20%22We%20sent%20all%20the%20signals%20to%20our%20partners%20--%20the%20UN%20and%20Turkey%2C%20and%20our%20military%20guarantees%20the%20security%20situation.%22%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULT Manchester United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Man United: Sanchez (24' ), Herrera (62')

Spurs: Alli (11')

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

RESULTS 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Yulong Warrior, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer) 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $200,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jordan Sport, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Conditions $200,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: Jungle Cat, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $200,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Kimbear, Patrick Dobbs, Doug Watson 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $300,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $400,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: North America, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.30pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 $250,000 (T) 2,410m

Winner: Hawkbill, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs: Macan Turbo Engine: Dual synchronous electric motors

Power: 639hp

Torque: 1,130Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Touring range: 591km

Price: From Dh412,500

On sale: Deliveries start in October

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 95-108) US$125,000 2000m (Dirt).

Winner: Don’t Give Up, Gerald Mosse (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (95 ) $160,000 2810m (Turf).

Winner: Los Barbados, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.40pm: Handicap (80-89) $60,000 1600m (D).

Winner: Claim The Roses, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (Div-1) Conditions $100,000 1,400m (D)

Winner: Gold Town, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Cape Verdi Group 2 $200,000 1600m (T).

Winner: Promising Run, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm: UAE 2000 Guineas Conditions $100,000 1,400m (D).

Winner: El Chapo, Luke Morris, Fawzi Nass.

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Last 10 NBA champions 2017: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-1

2016: Cleveland bt Golden State 4-3

2015: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-2

2014: San Antonio bt Miami 4-1

2013: Miami bt San Antonio 4-3

2012: Miami bt Oklahoma City 4-1

2011: Dallas bt Miami 4-2

2010: Los Angeles Lakers bt Boston 4-3

2009: Los Angeles Lakers bt Orlando 4-1

2008: Boston bt Los Angeles Lakers 4-2

Premier League results Saturday Crystal Palace 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Cardiff City 2 West Ham United 0 Huddersfield Town 0 Bournemouth 2 Leicester City 3 Fulham 1 Newcastle United 3 Everton 2 Southampton 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Manchester City 3 Watford 1 Sunday Liverpool 4 Burnley 2 Chelsea 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Arsenal 2 Manchester United 0