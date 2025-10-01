First supermoon of the year to light up UAE skies this month

Stargazers in the UAE will be treated to their first supermoon of the year on October 7, when the full Moon reaches its closest point to Earth and appears larger and brighter than usual.
The supermoon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, will rise just after sunset and will appear as full until October 9.
It can appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter compared to when it is at its farthest point from Earth.
“The Moon looks bigger when it’s near the horizon due to the ‘moon illusion’,” Khadijah Ahmed, operations manager at the Dubai Astronomy Group, told The National.
“Although the Moon's actual size doesn't change, our brain perceives it as larger when we see it next to objects like trees or buildings on the horizon.”
Celestial calendar for the UAE
The Hunter's Moon will be the first of many celestial events in a busy season for stargazers. The Orionids meteor shower will peak on October 21 and 22, sending bright streaks of light across the night sky.
The next supermoon, Beaver Moon, will appear on November 5. It is expected to be the largest of the year. The Leonids meteor shower will peak on November 17 and 18.
These will be followed by the final supermoon of the year, the Cold Moon, appearing on December 4.
Full moons are named after traditional seasonal changes or activities, such as hunting in autumn, beaver trapping in early winter and cold weather in December.
The season will close with the Geminids meteor shower on December 13 and 14. The Geminids are among the most reliably visible and dazzling showers, and can feature 120 meteors an hour at their peak.
