UAE's defence giant Edge expands into space domain with satellite solutions company

UAE defence conglomerate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/01/25/uaes-edge-signs-deal-to-supply-200-unmanned-aircraft-to-ministry-of-defence/" target="_blank">Edge</a> is launching a new space company that will manufacture and assemble Earth observation satellites, as well as provide cybersecurity solutions. The company, called Fada, which translates to space in Arabic, will also develop the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-in-space/2023/11/19/uaes-radar-satellite-plan-set-for-lift-off/" target="_blank">UAE Space Agency</a>’s Sirb constellation, a group of radar imaging satellites. Edge, which specialises in autonomous systems, cybersecurity and weaponry for military and civilian sectors, was awarded the contract by the space agency last year. Waleid Al Mesmari, president of space and cyber technologies at Edge, told <i>The National </i>that Fada will complete the first satellite for launch in 2026. “The main idea here is to focus on having a one-stop shop. The company will provide Earth observation services, which can help in many civil applications, whether that’s urban planning, emergency response or monitoring land vegetation,” he said. “Our focus is on building the base for technological advancement through Fadah, which includes nurturing national talents to sustain engineering capabilities in the UAE.” This expansion into space technologies marks a significant milestone for Edge, as it seeks to diversify its product portfolio and dive into the rapidly expanding global space industry. In 2022, the global Earth observation market was valued at $3.5 billion and is predicted to reach $6.4 billion by 2032, according to India-based Allied Market Research. The UAE Space Agency has been making a significant push to establish a thriving private space sector that benefits the nation's economy and fosters innovation and job creation. “The idea here is to create healthy competition in the private space sector, where each participant will complement each other and contribute to building a strong space ecosystem,” said Mr Al Mesmari. For the Sirb constellation, for example, Fada will be developing it, while Yahsat and Bayanat will both manage satellite operations and data. One of Fadah’s unique offerings will be its ability to integrate cybersecurity technologies into satellite systems. In an era of heightened geopolitical tensions and escalating cyber threats, satellite cybersecurity is becoming a top priority for nations and private space companies. Fada's operations will be carried out in a new facility in Abu Dhabi dedicated to satellite manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing. The factory will also be able to support subsystems of satellites, such as power and communication, providing a one-stop shop for customers looking to develop satellites. Some of the satellites the facility would be able to support include synthetic aperture radar - the radar imaging satellites that Fada is already developing for the UAE Space Agency, optical imaging satellites and infrared payloads, as well satellite cybersecurity and protection services. The factory, which is currently in its design phase, is also expected to help create jobs in the country. "[The facility] will enable us to have a sustainable technological engineering and space capabilities that will cultivate a high value workforce in the UAE space sector," Mr Al Mesmari said. It is not clear when it will be completed.