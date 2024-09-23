Edge headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Edge
Edge headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Edge

Future

Space

UAE's defence giant Edge expands into space domain with satellite solutions company

Located in Abu Dhabi, Fada will offer protection against cybersecurity threats

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

September 23, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat