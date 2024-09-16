The Moon during a penumbral lunar eclipse in Skopje, North Macedonia in May 2022. AFP
The Moon during a penumbral lunar eclipse in Skopje, North Macedonia in May 2022. AFP

Future

Space

Penumbral lunar eclipse in UAE: Watch as the Moon fades in Earth’s shadow this week

Early risers on Wednesday could see a faint eclipse of the Moon

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

September 16, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat