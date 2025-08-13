UAE telecoms authority begins public consultation for satellite reseller regulations

In what could be a watershed moment for satellite service re-sellers in the UAE, the country's telecoms regulator has announced that it was taking public input as it creates a licence framework.
On its website, the UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority emphasised it wanted feedback for regulations to "regularise the current resale of satellite services".
Once the TDRA finalises specifics for what it describes as a "category B" licence, the door would be opened for many businesses and entities to sell connectivity devices and services – paving the way for resellers of low-earth-orbit satellite internet communications devices such as Starlink.
Under current regulations, only certain UAE entities with the current telecoms licence are permitted to provide these services.
During the public consultation, the TDRA is seeking to "take relevant input provided by the stakeholders into consideration when drafting its regulation", according to the consultation form on the authority's website.
According to SpaceX, operator of Starlink, the service is "pending regulatory approval" in the UAE.
A document posted this year to the TDRA's website showed that Starlink was granted a regulatory licence in 2024 that will last about 10 years for “maritime satellite internet services”.
In the Middle East, Starlink is available in Qatar, Yemen, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan and Israel.
Jimmy Grewal, executive director Dubai-based marine electronics company Elcome International, said he was excited about the the opportunities presented during the public comment period.
"The TDRA’s open consultation is a welcome step that brings clarity to a fast-moving market and will accelerate the safe rollout of next-generation satellite connectivity across the UAE," he said.
Mr Grewal said a detailed framework for resellers like Elcome will strengthen options, resilience and productivity for government, maritime, aviation and offshore energy sector workers seeking internet and communications connectivity.
He said he was also prepared for the possibility of the regulations opening the door for Starlink access in the UAE.
"As one of the first and largest Starlink resellers in the world, Elcome is keen to bring the benefits of Starlink to our home market once the new regulatory framework is in place," Mr Grewal said.
According to the TDRA's feedback form posted on its website, relevant entities are being asked about ideal licence durations, satellite reseller fees and overall reactions to draft legislation.
The regulatory body is accepting public consultation until September 25.
