A protester disrupts Palantir CEO Alex Karp and accuses his AI tech company of working to destroy Palestinians. The exchange took place during a panel discussion at the Hill and Valley Forum in Washington. AFP
Future

Palantir's Alex Karp tells pro-Palestine protester she is 'product of an evil force'

Charged exchange is latest in series of demonstrations against Big Tech amid Gaza war

Cody Combs
Washington

May 06, 2025