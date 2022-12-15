Team spirit prevails in Lebanon after France-Morocco match

In the crowded Madhatta cafe in Badaro, a Christian neighbourhood in Beirut, supporters gathered to watch the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco seem to be equally divided between the two countries.

But most of them are actually supporting both.

Theo Hernandez's acrobatic early goal, which gave France the lead in the first half, is celebrated with joy, as are the many Moroccan occasions that made Les Bleus’ defence sweat.

READ MORE Brave Morocco suffer World Cup heartbreak after being edged out by France

For Samer, 22, with a Moroccan flag draped around his shoulders, the Atlas Lions were a natural and first choice.

“They are the underdog, they support the Palestinian cause and it is the first time that an Arab country has made it so far," Samer, 22, said in a perfect French.

“But France is my second choice, I will support them in the final."

Support for both teams makes sense. Although Lebanon is an Arab country, France is its former colonial power.

The European nation has traditional links to the Christian community rooted in a long history of immigration.

Jonna, 20, and Maria, 30, said they supported the French team because some members of their family live in France.

France v Morocco semi-final - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli looks downcast after France celebrate their second goal in the 2-0 World Cup semi-final win at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on December 14, 2022. EPA

But in the cafe, the divide between France and Morocco supporters is not always consistent with sectarian lines.

“It depends on the person and their traditional football allegiances," said Natalie, 26.

Morocco fan Khodor, 28: standing on the pavement outside the packed cafe, said: “Maybe Christians will tend to support France because they historically have more ties with the country than Muslims do, but not everything has to be seen as sectarian in Lebanon."

Khodor's eyes are glued to the screen as French player Kolo Muani scores France’s second goal in the 79th minute, sealing a 2-0 victory for Les Bleus and ending the Atlas Lions’ dream of a World Cup.

A sigh of disappointment spread among the Moroccan fans, while some French supporters started dancing to France’s patriotic football song, Ramenez la Coupe a la Maison.

The friendly atmosphere was a stark contrast with last week’s incident, when residents of the mainly Christian Ashrafieh neighbourhood clashed with a passing motorcade of football hooligans celebrating Morocco’s astonishing win.

The procession, waving Moroccan, Palestinian, and Syrian flags, was regarded by residents as an unnecessary instigation of civil war-era tension.

This night, Sassine's square in Ashrafieh was packed with police and army vehicles before the game, in case similar sectarian clashes occurred. But the match passed without incident.

Neither France nor Morocco are especially popular teams, although France has a dedicated following and Morocco’s surprise win against Portugal, which took the team to the semi-finals, made it an overnight sensation to many.

Apprehension also seemed far away in the mixed neighbourhood of Mar Elias, where many families and groups of friends with differing team loyalties gathered in cafes.

France v Morocco fan stories - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Mohammed Moazim will be cheering on France as they aim to take a step closer to a third World Cup and second in succession. All photos: Ali Al Shouk / The National

High school pupil Omar Salamoun, a France supporter with family in the European nation, watched the match with his school friends.

His friend Ali also supported France but was happy about Morocco’s advance to the semi-finals. The third friend, Mahmoud, supported Morocco.

“It makes me raise my head with pride that an Arab team advanced to the semi-finals,” Ali said.

Omar nodded. All three rejected the notion that supporting one team over another meant disregarding part of their identity.

“Football is a game that unifies people all over the world, despite sect and politics,” Omar said.

About 1km away in the Mar Elias refugee camp for Palestinians, a cheery, communal atmosphere prevailed despite France’s first goal over Morocco.

Residents had built a small viewing area in the narrow street of the camp’s entrance, and a crowd of children was seated in front of a screen while the adults watched over them.

“We made this viewing area for them so they don’t go out and make trouble,” joked one of the organisers of the watch party, Moataz.

Morocco fans celebrate from Paris to Palestine - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Morocco fans celebrate the quarter-final victory over Portugal on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. AP

It was a light-hearted reference to the uneasy presence of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, where refugees are often used as scapegoats by politicians for being a drain on the struggling state’s resources, leading to resentment.

The match is highly symbolic to those in the refugee camp because of the Moroccan team’s visible support for Palestine in every match.

“Every Palestinian house in the world is Moroccan today,” Moataz said.

“We were divided in 1948” — when Palestinians were forcibly expelled from their homes during the creation of Israel — “but today we were reunited through the World Cup.”

“But maybe we should cheer on France for a little while,” a resident near Moataz quipped with mock superstition.

“Maybe then Morocco will score a goal. Because clearly our support is making them lose.”

Morocco path to semi-final - in pictures