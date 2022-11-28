World Cup live: Germany reaction and Portugal v Uruguay build-up

<div><h1>Iran complains to Fifa after US alters its flag </h1><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2022/11/28/bddd1b95-103f-4439-83db-07f9f24358f5.jpeg" /><figcaption>A fan holds a flag with a message in support of protests in Iran before the World Cup match between Wales and Iran. AP</figcaption></figure><div></div><div><p>Iran has complained to world football's governing body Fifa after the US football body altered its flag in some social media posts.</p><p>Ahead of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/" target="_blank">World Cup Qatar 2022</a> match between the countries at the Al Thumama in Doha, on Tuesday, the US Soccer Federation posted images on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram showing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a>'s flag without its usual emblem in the centre.</p><p>Iran's Tasnim News Agency said the Iranian Football Federation would be filing a complaint to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/fifa/" target="_blank">Fifa</a>'s ethics committee and outlined theoretical sanctions.</p><p>A US Soccer Federation official said the flag was altered to show support for Iranian women.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/2022/11/28/iran-complains-to-fifa-after-us-football-body-alters-its-flag-ahead-of-world-cup-clash/">Read more</a>.</p></div></div></div>