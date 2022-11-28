Casemiro scores Brazil winner against Switzerland to seal spot in next stage of World Cup

Casemiro grabbed a late winner for Brazil as they secured a tight 1-0 victory over Switzerland that secures their passage to the World Cup knockout stage with a game to spare at Stadium 974 in Doha.

A well-drilled Swiss side frustrated the Brazilians – without injured playmaker Neymar – until the 83rd minute when the Manchester United midfielder smashed home a fine finish to claim all three points.

You could argue defeat was harsh on Murat Yakin’s men although they had become the second team in a row – after Serbia in Brazil's opening victory – that failed to register a shot on target against the South Americans.

But the Swiss know that a point from their final fixture against Serbia would be enough to send them through, unless Cameroon pull off a shock against Brazil on Friday.

In a cagey start, neither side was able to exert any real control on a game fought out largely in the middle third of the pitch until Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison and Vinicius started to combine in ominous fashion.

Indeed, neither goalkeeper had a save of note to make until Yann Sommer had to dive to his right to turn away Vinicius’ 27th-minute scuffed strike as he slid in at the far post to meet Raphina’s cross.

Raphina drilled a curling left-footed shot into Sommer’s midriff after cutting across the edge of the penalty area four minutes later, with Brazil pressing and the Swiss offering little in response.

0 - #Brazil 🇧🇷 have become in just the second nation to not face a single shot on target in their first two #WorldCup games in a single edition after France in 1998 (2 games) since 1966. Unbreakable. pic.twitter.com/wPpJWlmedh — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 28, 2022

Thiago Silva had to be at his best to prevent Ruben Vargas from turning on Ricardo Rodriguez’s ball into the box six minutes before the break, but that foray deep into enemy territory proved something of a rarity during the opening 45 minutes.

West Ham midfielder Paqueta departed to be replaced by Real Madrid’s Rodrygo at the break, but it was the Swiss who came out of the blocks the quicker with Alex Sandro having to block a Silvan Widmer cross and Vinicius, Djibril’s Sow’s shot before Vargas’ 54th-minute attempt was deflected wide.

Switzerland failed to take advantage after Breel Embolo had charged down goalkeeper Alisson’s clearance and Richarlison only just failed to get a touch on Vinicius’ teasing cross as Brazil hit back.

Vinicius thought he had given his side a 64th-minute lead with a cultured finish after skipping away from defender Nico Elvedi and drawing Sommer, but his effort was ruled out for offside against Richarlison earlier in the move following a VAR review.

But they secured victory with seven minutes remaining when Casemiro blasted home a winner with the help of a slight defection off Manuel Akanji’s backside after Vinicius and Rodrygo had combined to set him up.