World Cup 2022: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium fixtures, history and more

The World Cup in Qatar will be a unique moment of the 21st century when the biggest show in the world enters a new territory.

The Middle East will get an opportunity to showcase the best of its culture, hospitality and technology. As fans and players from across the globe land in Qatar, the region's reputation as a major sporting destination will be established once and for all.

The football carnival begins on November 20, with the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.

Matches will be held at eight venues across the country. The other seven venues are Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan), Education City Stadium, and the Al Janoub Stadium (Al Wakrah).

As we build up towards the World Cup, we look at each of the eight venues that will host teams and fans during the month-long football carnival.

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

The 40,000 capacity venue has a distinct design philosophy that sets it apart from the other seven venues of the World Cup. The older stadium was demolished in 2015 and a new structure was built with the aim of celebrating Gulf heritage.

And nothing is more Middle East than the desert. The venue has clear desert motif, including dune-shaped hospitality areas and merchandise stalls.

Fans will be protected from the elements by a lightweight canopy and advanced cooling systems - which is a standard feature at all World Cup venues in Qatar.

After the tournament, half of the stadium's seating will be donated to football development projects overseas.

World Cup 2022 fixtures at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Monday, November 21: Group B, USA v Wales (11pm UAE time)

Wednesday, November 23: Group F, Belgium v Canada (11pm)

Friday, November 25: Group B, Wales v Iran (2pm)

Sunday, November 27: Group E, Japan v Costa Rica (2pm)

Tuesday, November 29: Group B, Wales v England (11pm)

Thursday, December 1: Group F, Croatia v Belgium (7pm)

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3: Match 50, Group C winner v Group D runner-up (11pm)