England will take face masks 'more seriously' to prevent spread of Omicron variant

People in England will take mask-wearing more seriously because of the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said.

He said there may well be more cases already in Britain than the two samples detected so far.

Ministers responded to growing concerns over the variant by restoring mask mandates in England for shops and public transport.

Mask use has been patchy since the rules were relaxed in July, despite requirements by local transport authorities, but Mr Javid predicted the new variant would change people’s stance.

“I think that over the last few days, and of course this has been very fast-moving, I think people would have been able to see and understand the concerns around this new variant,” he told Sky News.

“I think that will encourage people in any way to listen and think about some of the new measures. I do think people will take this more seriously.”

Masks will become mandatory on Tuesday, Mr Javid said.

More severe measures were not on the cards, the minister said, amid concerns that Christmas gatherings could be restricted for a second year running.

“I think people should continue with their plans as normal for Christmas. I think it’s going to be a great Christmas”, he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Christmas should be much better than last year, when restrictions imposed only days before December 25 ruined plans for many families.

The return of mask requirements was one of three measures announced by Mr Johnson to respond to the variant, along with more booster vaccines and tougher rules for international travel.

People returning from abroad will have to isolate until they get a negative result from a PCR test, with cheaper lateral flow tests no longer sufficient.

The devolved Scottish government said it would follow suit, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expecting the variant to reach Scotland.

“I hope we don't identify cases in Scotland but I think we should assume we will,” she told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“I think we may have to go further on restricting travel in the days to come. I hope I am wrong about that but we must keep our minds open to that.”

As other European countries tightened their rules, the UK was added to a quarantine list by Switzerland, which means travellers from Britain will have to isolate for 10 days.

Italy and Germany are among the European nations to have detected samples of the variant.

The Netherlands was examining test results from 61 people who returned from South Africa with the coronavirus and the Dutch public health institute believes the variant is present in some of those cases.

The passengers are being kept in isolation at a hotel near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, while authorities try to track down 5,000 others who have arrived from southern Africa in recent days.

Tougher domestic rules took effect on Sunday in the Netherlands despite sometimes violent protests against the measures.

Under latest rules, masks are compulsory in shops, libraries and government buildings. Most shops and restaurants must close by 5pm.