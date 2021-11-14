Coronavirus: UAE reports 66 new Covid-19 cases and 92 recoveries

The UAE reported 66 coronavirus cases on Sunday, after an additional 254,300 tests were carried out.

Officials said no one died from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

The Emirates has recorded 740,945 infections and 2,143 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected on January 29 last year.

Another 92 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 735,549.

There are 3,253 active cases in the Emirates.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21, with 98.66 per cent of the country's population having received a dose of vaccine.

So far, 88.57 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

The UAE has administered more than 21.5 million doses since December last year when the country embarked on a nationwide inoculation campaign.

More than 97 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began.