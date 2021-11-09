UK to accept more types of Covid vaccines for travellers from UAE and India

Those from Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin are set to become accepted for visitors to the UK

Soraya Ebrahimi
Nov 9, 2021

Britain said it would recognise Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organisation's emergency use list this month, adding China's Sinovac, Sinopharm and India's Covaxin to approved vaccines for inbound travellers.

The changes, which come into force from November 22, will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries including the UAE, Malaysia and India.

Maureen Watkins is reunited with her grandchildren upon her arrival from London at Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, on November 8, 2021. Reuters

The travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18 will be treated as fully vaccinated and will be able to enter England without isolating on arrival, the Department for Transport said on Monday.

