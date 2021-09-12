England scraps vaccine passport plans

Follow the latest coronavirus updates
A plan to make vaccine passports a condition of entry to nightclubs and other large events in England was scrapped on Sunday by the UK government.
"I'm pleased to say we will not be going ahead with the plans," Health Minister Sajid Javid told the BBC.
He said that having looked at the evidence, their implementation would have been "for the sake of it".
The proposal to introduce a mandatory Covid pass at the end of September had been met with fierce opposition from the government's own MPs, in the Covid Recovery Group, as well as from opposition politicians.
The leader of Liberal Democrats party had called them "divisive, unworkable and expensive".
Businesses in the night-time economy had also criticised the scheme, with the Night Time Industries Association warning it would "cripple the industry".
