President Sheikh Mohamed meets King Charles III at Cop28

President Sheikh Mohamed met King Charles III at Cop28 on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the British monarch's participation in the global climate change summit and thanked him for his support on environmental issues.

The meeting at Expo City Dubai provided Sheikh Mohamed and King Charles with an opportunity to discuss co-operation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of sustainability, environmental protection and climate action.

They emphasised that Cop28 was vital in developing new and impactful ways for countries to work together to fight climate change.

They also witnessed the launch of the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum at Cop28, which will feature the participation of more than 1,000 chief executives and philanthropists from about 80 countries on Friday and Saturday.

Hosted under the Cop28 Presidency and the Sustainable Markets Initiative, the forum brings together business leaders, philanthropists and policymakers to ensure their involvement and co-operation in finding effective climate change solutions.

It also seeks to connect philanthropists and global business leaders with the Cop28 action plan to contribute to the development of climate finance mechanisms.

King Charles, who is widely known for his environmental activism, will deliver a speech at the climate summit on Friday.

While in the UAE, he will also take the opportunity to have meetings with regional leaders.

On Thursday, he met students from Heriot-Watt University Dubai and visited the university's climate centre, which was set up to coincide with Cop28.

As Prince of Wales, the king previously delivered the opening address at the opening ceremony of Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021 and Cop21 in Paris in 2015.