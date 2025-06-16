UN climate chief Simon Stiell says crunch pre-Cop30 talks in Germany must deliver

The UN climate chief has stressed the “world is watching” as 5,000 delegates gather in Germany for 10 days of crunch talks aimed at protecting the planet for future generations.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the conference in Bonn “must deliver” to help shape a better future for billions around the globe.

In his opening speech, Mr Stiell asked negotiators to demonstrate unity, pragmatism and resolve to transform climate pledges into action ahead of Cop30 in Brazil later this year.

“These sessions are where we move from concept to clarity – across sectors, systems and societies,” Mr Stiell said. “You are laying down the tracks that further deliver implementation. In the real economy – where deep emissions cuts and transformative adaptation must be delivered. Quickly and fairly.”

Moving the needle on global warming

While acknowledging the slow pace and complexity of international climate diplomacy, Mr Stiell defended the process as essential to avoid climate catastrophe.

“Let's not forget, without UN-convened climate multilateralism, we would be headed for up to 5°C of global heating,” he said. “Now it's around 3°C.”

Yet, 3°C is still a far cry from the 1.5°C target enshrined in the Paris Climate Accords, an international treaty on climate change signed in 2015.

Hitting the 1.5°C target is “utterly essential”, said Mr Stiell, who added that it is still achievable.

“There are plenty of good reasons for optimism,” he explained, citing the green light given by many of the world's biggest economies for action. “The tide has turned for climate action, and there's no turning it back, because it's entirely in every nation's own interests,” Mr Stiell.

Other top priorities outlined by Mr Stiell in Bonn include activating the $1.3 trillion climate finance plan agreed at Cop29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November, and building momentum for mitigation strategies. “These June sessions must deliver,” Mr Stiell said bluntly.

Many developing nations have deemed the finance plan agreed at Cop29 to be too little, too late. Mr Stiell wants to see “real progress”.

“The world is watching closely, as climate impacts get rapidly worse in every country,” he said. “We must show climate co-operation can keep delivering real progress and can drive the acceleration demanded by science to protect people and prosperity.”

The talks at the World Conference Centre in Bonn conclude on June 26 and serve as a bridge between Cop29 and Cop30, which takes place in the Amazon city of Belem in Brazil in November.

