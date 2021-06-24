Video streaming company Starzplay establishes headquarters in Abu Dhabi

Streaming company Starzplay said it is partnering with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to establish its headquarters in the UAE capital.

The partnership is part of Adio’s Dh2 billion ($545 million) Innovation Programme, an initiative of the Abu Dhabi government’s Ghadan 21 accelerator programme.

The headquarters will allow Starzplay to boost the production of regionally relevant original content for its audiences.

More to follow ...