US-UK trade deal set to be announced

British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/">Keir Starmer</a> will provide an update on trade talks with the US later on Thursday, Downing Street has said amid reports <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> is set to announce a deal with the UK. The US President teased the announcement of a “major trade deal” with a “big, highly respected country” in a post on his Truth Social platform overnight, with a media conference expected at about 3pm UK time. American media, including <i>The New York Times</i>, has reported that the deal is with the UK, citing sources. A Downing Street spokeswoman said talks with the US had been “continuing at pace and the Prime Minister will update later today”. The UK government has been pursuing a deal with the US to reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump last month, which placed a 10 per cent levy on all UK exports and a 25 per cent charge on steel, aluminium and cars. If Mr Trump does announce a deal with the UK, it will be the first agreement since he announced the tariffs on April 2. Reports have previously suggested a deal could see the UK reduce some tariffs on American products, as well as changing the digital services tax that currently affects mainly US tech companies. But the UK government has ruled out lowering food standards to allow more US agricultural products into the country, or watering down the Online Safety Act, which some in America regard as placing restrictions on freedom of speech. “The Prime Minister will always act in Britain’s national interest – for workers, for business, for families,” the Downing Street spokeswoman said. “The United States is an indispensable ally for both our economic and national security.” An announcement on Thursday would come just two days after the UK revealed it had agreed a trade agreement with India, which Mr Starmer hailed as a “landmark deal”. The Liberal Democrats called for MPs to be given a vote on any trade deal with the US so that it could be “properly scrutinised”.